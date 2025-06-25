Kharge's strong rebuke to Tharoor signals discord in Congress, says 'some people believe that Modi is first' Amid rising discomfort in the Congress over Shashi Tharoor's recent commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge issued his most pointed response yet, taking a subtle dig at Tharoor’s polished English while firmly reasserting the party’s 'nation-first' position.

New Delhi:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered a mix of humour and political clarity while speaking about senior party leader Shashi Tharoor at a press interaction on Wednesday (June 25). With a characteristic chuckle, Kharge remarked, “I can’t read English, but his language is very good. That’s why we made him a member of the Congress Working Committee.” His light-hearted comment drew laughter, but it also underscored the party’s recognition of Tharoor’s intellectual prowess and global communication skills.

Shifting tone, Kharge emphasised a message of national unity, asserting that despite political differences, the entire opposition stands firmly behind the Indian Army. “We have always said, nation first,” he declared. Without naming names, he took a veiled jab at the BJP, saying, “But some people believe in ‘Modi first’ instead of putting the nation above all.”

The comments come at a time when national security and political narratives are once again colliding. Kharge’s statement served both as an endorsement of internal party talent and a pointed reminder that patriotism should transcend party lines.

'Sky belongs to no one': Tharoor indirectly hints at Kharge's statement

Shashi Tharoor later posted on X and said, "Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one...".

Praise for Modi sparks 'internal dissent'

The controversy began with an opinion piece written by Shashi Tharoor, in which he called PM Modi’s energy and global engagement 'a prime asset' for India. The timing, in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, raised eyebrows within the Congress, with many questioning whether Tharoor’s words were aligned with the party’s firm stand against the BJP’s foreign and defence policies.

Congress distances itself from Tharoor’s views

In response to the backlash, a Congress spokesperson clarified the party’s position, stating that it may be his own opinion, but it is not the opinion of the Congress party. She reiterated that Congress has consistently challenged the government’s handling of national security with evidence and proof.

“Country first, not Modi first”: Kharge

In a pointed response during a public address, Kharge sought to reaffirm the party’s position. Referring to Tharoor’s linguistic flair with irony, he said, “I can’t read English well. His language is very good. That’s why we made him a Congress Working Committee member.”

He quickly pivoted to the more serious issue of national unity, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “The entire Opposition stood with the Army. We said, country first, party later. But some people feel ‘Modi first, country later’. What can we do?”

“Not joining BJP”: Tharoor responded earlier

Facing mounting criticism, Tharoor, while speaking at an event in Moscow, clarified that his remarks were not an attempt to curry favour with the BJP. “It was a statement in national interest, not a leap to join the BJP,” he said, suggesting that responsible leadership includes acknowledging national efforts even when political lines divide.

Deepening rift or democratic dissent?

Tharoor’s latest remarks, and the party’s disapproval, lay bare the tensions within the Congress over how to balance nationalism with political opposition. As the party sharpens its stance ahead of a crucial.