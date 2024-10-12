Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
  BJP is party of terrorists, engages in lynching, atrocities against SCs and tribals: Kharge slams PM Modi

BJP is party of terrorists, engages in lynching, atrocities against SCs and tribals: Kharge slams PM Modi

Kharge's statement comes amidst a heated political climate, with the Congress party pushing back against allegations made by the BJP. In recent times, Kharge has been vocal about his concerns regarding the BJP's governance, accusing them of spreading hatred and divisiveness.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 19:02 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sharply rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that Congress is controlled by 'Urban Naxals' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being a party of terrorists responsible for lynchings and heinous crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribals.

Kharge said, "Progressive people are being called Urban Naxals, this is his (PM Modi's) habit. His party (BJP) itself is a terrorist party. They engage in lynching, assault people, urinate in the mouths of Scheduled Castes members, and rape tribal people. They also support those who commit these acts, and then they blame others."

"Wherever his government is in power, atrocities are committed against people from Scheduled Castes, especially tribals. Then he talks about these atrocities. It is his government, he can control it", he added.

PM Modi attacked Congress

On September 28, while addressing a rally in Jammu, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress. The Prime Minister said that the opposition party is completely under the control of "Urban Naxals" who use foreign infiltrators as "vote banks" and mock their own citizens. 

"Congress has never truly honoured the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Today, the party is hijacked by Urban Naxal sympathisers, who welcome foreign infiltrators as 'vote banks' while mocking the sufferings of our own citizens," said PM Modi.

He further claimed that Congress, along with the National Conference and PDP, has always done injustice to Jammu and is willing to do anything for appeasement.

"Today, Congress-NC and PDP are enraged by the changes taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. They don't like your development. These people say that if their government is formed, they will bring back the old system. They will reintroduce the same discriminatory regime, whose biggest victim has been Jammu. Congress, National Conference, and PDP have always wronged Jammu and are willing to do anything for appeasement. You should listen to their speeches to see how they attack Dogra heritage and make allegations to defame Maharaja Hari Singh," the Prime Minister stated.

Kharge attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat 

Meanwhile, Kharge also hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on the condition of minorities in Bangladesh with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of supporting a party "which wants disunity in the country.

"Kharge said, "You (Bhagwat) are the one who supports the party (BJP) which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims."

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi reacts on Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement

On Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The statement by the Congress President shows how maligned their minds are. If he says that he is progressive and PM Modi is calling him an urban Naxal, then I want to ask him if four wives, triple Talaq, Mehram, Halala and Hijab are progressive or not. Supporting all of this and only making inappropriate statements against Hinduism shows the urban naxal mentality of your party. As far as the SC/ST are considered, Kharge's acts have played an important role in Haryana bringing them to this point. No matter how much Congress tries to defend itself, they are completely exposed in front of the people."

Giriraj Singh on Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement

On Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "They have been supporting terrorists all their lives and now they are telling others."

