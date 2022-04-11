Monday, April 11, 2022
     
  Mallikarjun Kharge records statement at ED headquarters in money laundering case

Mallikarjun Kharge records statement at ED headquarters in money laundering case

A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2022 12:53 IST
 Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge.
 Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Highlights

  • Mallikarjun Kharge reached ED headquarters to record his statement
  • Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge records statement in money laundering case
  • Team of elite officials of the agency is questioning him in connection with case

Senior Congress leader and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters to record his statement in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a land deal.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.

A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

