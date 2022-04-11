Mallikarjun Kharge records statement at ED headquarters in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters to record his statement in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a land deal.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.

A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

