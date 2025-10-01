Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, admitted to hospital in Bengaluru Kharge was admitted to the well-known MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night after he developed a persistent fever. Upon arrival, a team of doctors carried out a series of medical tests to evaluate his condition.

Bengaluru:

Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Congress President, was hospitalised in Bengaluru after developing a fever. He has been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Hospital admission

Health condition under observation

Doctors have stated that there is no cause for alarm at present, but Kharge will remain under observation until his condition stabilises. Tests are being carried out to identify the cause of the fever, and further updates are expected from the hospital administration shortly.

The news of Kharge’s hospitalisation has triggered concern among Congress workers and supporters nationwide. Senior party leaders have expressed their best wishes for his speedy recovery. Messages have also poured in on social media from political leaders across party lines, highlighting Kharge’s stature as a veteran statesman with a long record of public service.

Mallikarjun Kharge, 83, is a senior parliamentarian and one of the most prominent leaders of the Congress party. As AICC President since October 2022, he has led the party through several electoral battles and continues to play a key role in shaping its national strategy. His health has been a matter of public attention in recent years due to his demanding political schedule.