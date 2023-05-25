Trouble for Kharge over Bajrang Dal remark? Cong chief summoned by court in Rs 100 crore defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been summoned by a Sangrur Court in Punjab over a complaint by Hitesh Bhardwaj for comparing Bajrang Dal with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sangrur court judge has asked Kharge to appear before the court on July 10, 2023. If he does not appear, the court will have to advance the proceedings in the case without his side being represented.

What's the controversy over Bajrang Dal?

Complainant Hitesh Bhardwaj has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'derogatory' remarks against Bajrang Dal and comparing it with the banned organization 'PFI' in Congress' manifesto for Karnataka elections.

The Congress, in its manifesto released on May 2 for the Karnataka elections, had said that it was determined to take concrete action against individuals and organizations like Bajrang Dal and PFI, who spread hatred between communities on the basis of caste and religion.

According to the manifesto, the action also included sanctions against such organisations.

ALSO READ | PIL filed in SC seeking direction that only President should inaugurate New Parliament

ALSO READ | Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

Latest India News