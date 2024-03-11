'Constitution not fully accepted by BJP': Kharge on Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of not accepting the constitution after an MP of the saffron party commented on amending the Constitution.

Kharge was addressing a press conference where he launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and the BJP. He said, "PM Modi claims Constitution will not be changed, but makes his party people say they need two-thirds majority to amend it."

On the issue of BJP amending the constitution, he said, "I have to say with great sadness that the Constitution of the country has not been accepted entirely by the BJP... On one side, PM Modi says that the Constitution will never change, on the other side he makes his people say that to change the Constitution, a two-third majority will be required and for that, you (people) give us two-third majority and we will change the Constitution. It is not said by any fringe element but by MPs, BJP leaders and RSS."

"If BJP believes in B R Ambedkar it should remove such people from party, not give them poll tickets," he added.

What were Anantkumar Hegde's statement concerning the Constitution?

Earlier, Hegde said that it was necessary for the party to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 States to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said the NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Upper House and also bagging two-third of states.

"If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority," he said addressing a gathering in Uttara Kannada district.

BJP distances itself form controversial statement

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Sunday distanced itself from MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution, calling it "personal views," and said that it will seek an explanation from him. The party said it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution, and Hegde's remarks do not reflect its stance.

"MP Shri Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance.

BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comments," BJP Karnataka posted on 'X'.

