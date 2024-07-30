Supreme Court grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NCP leader Nawab Malik

Money laundering case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted the submissions made by Malik's counsel, who mentioned that Malik was suffering from several ailments.

The top court said medical bail to Mailk will be valid till disposal of the regular bail plea before the Bombay High Court.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, did not oppose the grant of bail and said the interim medical bail may be made permanent.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 in connection with a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Malik sought relief from the high court, citing his chronic kidney disease and other ailments, and also requested bail on merit.

The ED's case against Malik stems from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim—a designated global terrorist and a principal accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts—and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

