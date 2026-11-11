OPINION | Maligning India: What is China's motive?

New Delhi:

More than 150 Chinese vloggers have been carrying out a coordinated anti-India disinformation campaign by live-streaming videos of poor localities in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. They are passing them off as Delhi's slums. These Chinese vloggers pay money to Dhaka shopkeepers to display Indian goods in order to hoodwink their viewers, as if these shops are located in Delhi.

During their live streaming on platforms like WeChat and Douyin, the Chinese vloggers make disparaging remarks about Indian living standards and hygiene. Some of them even alleged that local tea being sold in a Dhaka slum is made from cow urine.

India's External Affairs Ministry has criticised this campaign. The ministry described it as an unfortunate attempt to present a distorted, false narrative of India. India has urged the Chinese and Bangladeshi authorities to take action against such vloggers.

Social media influencers and vloggers have become an important tool nowadays in any propaganda war.

False anti-India narratives are being sought to be created by Chinese influencers in order to malign India’s image. These Chinese vloggers are also raking in money by creating sensation on social media through fake videos.

Several top Chinese companies are spending money to encourage such vloggers to peddle an anti-India fake narrative.

This matter requires serious investigation in order to pinpoint whether the Chinese government has any hand behind this or it is the handiwork of some Chinese companies having commercial interests. This is an attack on India's image and economic power. It is an attempt to dissuade investors from India, but such fake narratives are not going to succeed.

Delhi: When will Yamuna become clean?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched ‘NaMo Yamuna Cruise Safari’ on a 5-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The question remains: is the Yamuna clean in Delhi now? Can devotees take their holy dip on Chhath festival this year at the Yamuna riverbanks?

Delhi's deputy chief minister Parvesh Verma claims the Yamuna will be completely cleaned in the next two and a half years. He says that work is going on a work footing to clear the 22-km stretch of Yamuna, which is polluted because of drains and factory effluents.

Yamuna in Delhi is today divided into two stretches. One stretch of the river is clean, where the river cruise safari has begun, and Chhath Puja will be held.

The other stretch, where sewage drains fall, needs to be treated. This work cannot be completed overnight.

Since it is a good beginning, one should expect that the end result will be nice. Delhi needs a clean Yamuna so that people can have their morning or evening stroll on the riverbank. It is necessary that the Yamuna riverfront be developed into a tourist attraction.

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