6 of a family test coronavirus positive in Nashik's Malegaon

Image Source : AP Six members of a family in Malegaon, Nashik test positive for coronavirus.

At least 6 members of a family in Nashik's ​Sangmeshwar Malegaon in Maharashtra have tested positive for novel coronavirus. It is the same area that witnessed clashes between police and locals on Thursday after close to 100 people took to streets near Sangmeshwar Kila, Yalmma Bridge. People were angry due to a lack of essential items in the region. They pushed barricades, and attacked policemen. Following this, forces were deployed to control the situation. According to the officials, the area is a coronavirus containment zone and people are angry as they are not getting enough essentials. Meanwhile, cases have been registered against the people involved in the incident.

Earlier, Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Awhad had gotten himself admitted himself to Thane's Jupiter hospital 3 days earlier after he complained of difficulty in breathing The 52-year-old legislator was in self-quarantine with 15 members of his family for a week after one of his security personnel tested positive for coronavirus. He had taken a coronavirus test earlier on April 13 but had tested negative.

The minister has now been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mumbai's Malad area and his treatment has commenced.

