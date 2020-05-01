Maharashtra: 42 cops in Malegaon test coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP A heatl care worker check a coronavirus test kit.

At least 42 police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Malegaon in Maharashtra. The first cop in Malegaon was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 27 whereas the toll till now has surged to 42.

Earlier, reports of 36 people had surfaced and all of them have tested positive for coronavirus, the district magistrate informed. All these who have been found COVID-19 positive ​were high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Last week, at least 100 people took to streets and clashed with police officials near Sangmeshwar Kila, Yalmma Bridge in Maharashtra Nashik. The people angry due to a lack of essential items in the region, pushed barricades, and attacked policemen. Forces were deployed to control the situation. After the situation started to get worse, the police called on forces to tackle the crowd.

According to the officials, the area is a coronavirus containment zone and people were angry as they did not get enough essentials. Meanwhile, cases have been registered against the people involved in the incident.

