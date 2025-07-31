Pragya Thakur's first reaction after Malegaon case verdict: 'God will punish those who tried to insult Bhagwa' Malegaon blast case: In her first reaction, Sandhvi Pragya said she was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured.

Malegaon:

After being acquitted in the Malegaon blast case by the NIA court, Sandhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday said God will punish those who are guilty. She went on to add some people defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. She said, “My life ruined for past 17 years and God will punish those who tried to insult 'Bhagwa'.

I am alive because I am a Sanyasi: Sandhvi Pragya

"I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage’s life, but I was made and accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us. I am alive because I am a Sanyasi. They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. Today, Bhagwa has won, and Hindutva has won, and God will punish those who are guilty. However, those who defamed India and Bhagwa have not been proved wrong by you,” Sandhvi Pragya Thakur said.

Uma Bharti congratulates Sadhvi Pragya

Former Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said congratulated Sadhvi Pragya and said she has been proven innocent today. “Congratulations to Pragya ji and salutations to the honorable court,” she said.

Here’s what NIA court said

Earlier in the day, Mumbai's NIA special court acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, with the court saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The NIA court has ordered the Maharashtra government to award Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured.

A total of 7 people were accused, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni.'

The NIA court said all bail bonds of the accused are cancelled and sureties are discharged. The court had examined 323 prosecution witnesses and 8 defence witnesses before pronouncing the verdict.

The 7 people have been acquitted of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms act and all other charges.

"Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon but failed to prove that bomb was placed in that motorcycle," the Judge Abhay Lohati said.

The court also mentioned that there were some manipulation done of medical certificates. "Court has come to a conclusion that injured people were not 101 but 95 only and there was manipulation. In some medical certificates," the court said.

