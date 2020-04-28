Malegaon: 36 people test coronavirus positive, Maharashtra toll at 8,590

Image Source : AP Maharashtra in India has the highest number of coronavirus cases.

In Maharashtra's Malegaon, reports of 36 people have surfaced and all of them have tested positive for coronavirus, the district magistrate has informed. All these who have been found COVID-19 positive ​were high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients. Currently, patient-wise analysis is being done.

The report of 36 people includes a few new positive patients and old patients. Meanwhile, their names are being cross-checked, Nashik DM Suraj Mandhare​ has informed. Meanwhile, Maharashtra coronavirus cases have surged to 8,590 including 369 deaths while 1,282 have recovered.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday via video conferencing interacted with all the chief ministers to decide the next course of action on coronavirus lockdown that will end on May 3.

As per sources, the government may provide some relaxations in the areas that fall under green zones (where no coronavirus cases have surfaced) however, lockdown will continue in red zones, regions where coronavirus cases are present and are high-risk areas.

