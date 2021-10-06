Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
Road in Srinagar to be named after Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed by terrorists

Bindroo was killed at his pharmacy Bindroo Medicare in the summer capital of J&K on Tuesday evening.  

Srinagar Published on: October 06, 2021 21:43 IST
Image Source : PTI.

Kashmiri Pandits take part in candle light protest against killing of 3 persons including pharmacist ML Bindroo by militants at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on Wednesday.

A road in Srinagar will be named after pharmacy owner Makhan Lal Bindroo who was gunned down by terrorists, Mayor Junaid Mattu said on Wednesday.

Bindroo was killed at his pharmacy Bindroo Medicare in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicare is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to the society," Mattu said in a tweet.

He said a resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation General Council.

Bindroo was one of the three civilians killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir within a span of an hour on Tuesday.

