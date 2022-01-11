COVID-19: Haridwar bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti; none allowed at Har Ki Pauri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Haridwar bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti

In a fresh order, the Haridwar administration has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on 'Makar Sankranti' i.e., January 14. An order by the District Magistrate stated, "There will be a complete ban on Makar Sakranti celebration/holy dip on January 14 in view of a new variant of COVID-19 i.e., Omicron."

Even, residents of the district will not be allowed in the area of 'Har Ki Pauri' on the day of the festival.

"Night Curfew will also be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the district (on Friday)," read the order.

It further adds that if someone is found violating the above-mentioned norms then proceedings will be initiated against the violator under Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

On Saturday, Uttarakhand had reported 1,560 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in infection cases in the state since May 29 last year when 1,687 people had tested positive. Meanwhile, no death was reported in the state, which till now has reported 7,423 fatalities. So far, 3,49,472 cases have been reported in the state.

Dehradun district reported the highest 537 cases, followed by Nainital (404), Haridwar (303), Pithoragarh (82), Almora (52) and Champawat (46), the Covid control room said.

(With inputs from agencies)

