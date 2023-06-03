New Delhi: Cong's ex-servicemen dept chief Major (retd) Ved Prakash, 86, dies in party office

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS (TWITTER) Major Ved Prakash

New Delhi: National Chairman of the Congress' ex-servicemen department Major (retd) Ved Prakash passed away on Saturday in the party office. He was 86. Prakash, a regular attendee at the party's press conferences at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, was known for being a staunch Congress loyalist. His son Vipul Prakash said, "My father suddenly collapsed at the Congress headquarters at around one o'clock this afternoon and suffered a head injury. He was taken to the hospital but he had passed away." "My father's heart used to beat for the Congress and he was so attached to the party that even at this age, he used to visit the Congress headquarters every day," Vipul Prakash said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief over the demise of Major Ved Prakash. Sharing his condolence on Twitter, Gandhi said, "Extremely saddened to hear about the news of the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, former President of Congress Ex-Servicemen Organisation and an important member of the Congress family. Always devoted to the country, Major Sahab's death is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones."

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was dedicated to the ideology of the Indian National Congress and was the head of the ex-servicemen department. "Major Ved Prakash ji dedicated his whole life to the service of the country. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress family," Priyanka Gandhi said, praying for the departed soul.

"The Congress party is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maj. Ved Prakash, who served as the Chairman of AICC's Ex-Servicemen Department. He was a devoted soldier of the Congress Party. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time," a tweet from Congress' Twitter account reads.

"I am deeply pained by the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was associated with the Congress party for decades and played an important role in the organization of ex-servicemen. After serving the nation as a disciplined soldier, he devoted his life to organising ex-servicemen," Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

"Played key roles in the past including running the war room in the All India Congress Committee and being in charge of the North Eastern states. He had a deep understanding of Jammu-Kashmir and defense matters. Our heartfelt tribute to him and our deepest condolences to his family." his tweet further reads.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Maj. Ved Prakash, Chairman, AICC Ex-Servicemen Department. He was a loyal soldier and a dedicated party worker. My sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti."

