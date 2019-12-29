Major terror strike averted, Indian Army defuses IED in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

A major terror strike was averted on Sunday with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He said the IED was found planted in Keri sector and was later defused by the experts, the spokesman said.

He said an army patrolling party noticed the IED around 4 pm and immediately cordoned off the area and successfully defused the device.

Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.

