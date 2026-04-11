Big relief for Punjab farmers as Centre clears special trains to transport food grains after CM Mann's appeal

New Delhi:

In a move that provide a huge relief to farmers of Punjab, the Centre has agreed to operate special trains to lift 155 lakh metric tonnes of rice and food grains from the state, which will help in easing the storage crisis. The development comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, and discussed the issue with him.

During the meeting, the chief minister pressed for resolution of structural issues that Punjab deals with, including higher cash credit interest rates and others, with the union minister responding positively and assuring concrete follow-up to him.

Later, Mann, in an X post, informed about the meeting and said Joshi has responded very positively to all these issues. He said his government remains continuously committed to safeguarding the interests of the state.

"During the meeting, critical matters were raised before the Centre, such as the swift lifting of 15.5 million metric tonnes of wheat and rice lying in Punjab, and the immediate payment of the outstanding ₹9,000 crore under RDF," Mann said. "At the same time, a demand was made to reduce the high interest rates imposed on states under the Cash Credit Limit and to consider the arhtiyas' demands related to the Centre on a priority basis."

"In addition, an appeal was made to promptly resolve issues concerning the EPF of mandi laborers, and a demand was also raised to provide farmers with the due compensation for losses caused by unseasonal rains," he added.

Storage crisis in Punjab

In the meeting, Mann flagged the acute shortage of storage space in Punjab, particularly in the Rabi marketing season in which procurement of 130–132 LMT of wheat is expected. He said 180.88 LMT of food grains are already stored in the state’s covered godowns, whereas the total available covered storage capacity is approximately 183 LMT.

He highlighted that out of last year's wheat stock of 38 LMT, about 8.71 LMT is already lying in CAP or open storage in the state, which has led to a shortage of scientific storage space, and approximately 40 LMT of wheat will have to be stored in suboptimal conditions.

"Our government has been consistently requesting adequate movement of wheat and rice to create the necessary storage space for rice procurement and storage. However, over the past several months, the average movement from the state has been only about 5 lakh metric tonnes per month for both wheat and rice," he said.

"At least 12 lakh metric tonnes each of wheat and rice be moved every month, or alternatively, arrangements such as enhanced distribution of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) be made, as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially considering the hardships faced by the general public amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia," he added.

Issue over funds for procurement

Highlighting another issue, Mann said funds for procurement are arranged through a consortium of banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), which are authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The SBI, he said, is charging an interest rate that is 0.5 per cent higher than the recovery rate applicable to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

He said this issue has been raised with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Another issue that Punjab is facing is related to the Rural Development Fund. He said Punjab had passed a bill to ensure that funds are used solely for repairing mandis, modernising mandis, and improving mandi roads, but the previous Congress government had misused them.

"We have already approached the Supreme Court of India on this issue and the matter is currently sub judice. Instead of prolonging litigation, the Union Government should release Punjab’s rightful dues. This is Punjab’s share and Punjab’s right, and we are only demanding what legitimately belongs to it," Mann said, adding that if there is any constraint on the Centre’s budget, the funds can be released in installments.

He said Punjab should be allowed to claim interest charges on a monthly compounding basis as per the interest rate levied by the SBI on Cash Credit Limit (CCL), instead of the interest rate of the FCI.

The arhtiya commission issue

Dwelling on the issue of arhtiya commission, Mann noted that the Centre had fixed the arhtiya (commission agent) commission at ₹45.88 per quintal for paddy for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020–21 and ₹46.00 per quintal for wheat for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021–22.

Since then, the same fixed commission has been continued every year for both paddy and wheat, which has led to considerable dissatisfaction among arhtiyas, he noted. Mann said the Centre should review the increase in arhtiya commission and approve commission at the rate of 2.5 per cent of MSP in accordance with the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961.

"The Ministry of Food, Government of India has made a marginal increase in the commission of ₹4.75 per quintal for wheat (from ₹46 to ₹50.75) and ₹4.73 per quintal for paddy (from ₹45.88 to ₹50.61), which will be applicable from RMS 2026–27," Mann said. "However, this nominal increase has not been accepted by the arhtiyas, and they have demanded that, as per the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961 and the rules framed thereunder, the arhtiya commission should be fixed at 2.5% of MSP."