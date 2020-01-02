Major rejig in CBI, 19 officers transferred

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief R.K. Shukla on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle in the organisation, transferring 19 officers. Out of 19 officers, two are deputy inspector generals, one is assistant inspector general 13 superintendents, and three assistant superintendent rank officers.

Among important transfers, Vivek Priyadarshi, who was serving currently as AIG Policy, has been moved to Jaipur.

Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, earlier probing the Chanda Kochhar case till January 2019, and posted in Anti-Corruption Branch, has been shifted to Economic Offence-2 unit in Delhi.

Abhay Singh, currently posted in Special Crime Branch Kolkata as DIG, has been moved as Head of Branch-Economic Offences-3 unit in Delhi. However, he will continue to supervise the probe in cases pertaining to sexual assault on girls/children in shelter homes in Bihar.

Kiran S, who is currently the SP at Anti-Corruption Branch-II and also member of Special Investigation Team, has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Branch-V. He has probed several high profile cases in Delhi, including corruption cases against Delhi ministers.

He was also probing an alleged case against a mid-level IAS officer who had been transferred out of Delhi a few months ago.

Partha Mukherjee, currently serving as SP in Economic-Offence - IV, has been transferred to policy division.