Image Source : ANI Major fire in Narela shoe factory, no casualty

A major fire was reported from a shoe factory in Narela industrial area on Friday night. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the inferno. "We received a call at around 10:45 p.m. from the factory about the fire in basement and other floors. Total 26 fire tenders rushed to the site," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Narela last night. 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot. No casualties reported. Cooling operations underway. pic.twitter.com/fL2iFxyYFY — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Though no injuries were reported and the cooling operation continued till Saturday morning.

Earlier, fire was reported in Jagatpuri main market in Shahdara district in a hardware store on Friday evening. No casualty was reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

