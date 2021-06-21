Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar; 6 feared missing

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar; 31 fire tenders rush to the spot

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. While no injuries have been reported so far in the incident, six persons are feared to be missing.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am. At least 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempts are being made to douse the fire.

“We received a call around 8.22 am and rushed with 33 fire tenders. The fire spread on the upper floors of the shoe factory. As per the owner’s account, six of his workers are missing. However, our team hasn’t found anyone yet. No casualties have been reported from the spot. Firefighting operation is going on," Delhi Fire Chief, Atul Garg said.

“The building had only one staircase and not enough facilities for ventilation. Lack of proper fire safety arrangements in the building also posed challenges to bring the situation under control. The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known but initially electrical short-circuit is suspected to be one of the reasons behind the incident, officials said.

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway.

