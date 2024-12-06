Punjab: 22 Public Service Commission officers, 10 IAS officers transferred in major bureacratic reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image used for representative purpose.

A large pool of top officials were transferred on Friday including 22 Punjab Public Service Commission officers and 10 IAS officers. An official order regarding the transfers was also issued. The bureaucrats

Meanwhile, the West Bengal govt on Thursday issued transfer of CID chief and four other top police officials.

Recent official transfers

In another recent major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Haryana government transferred 44 IAS officers with immediate effect. According to a government order dated December 1, 1990-batch officer Sumita Misra will be the new Home Secretary.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Medical Education and Research Department, has been posted as ACS, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Departments, relieving Anurag Rastogi of the charge.

Rastogi will continue to hold the charge of ACS, Finance and Planning departments. He will hold additional charge of Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Department.

Ashok Khemka, a 1991-batch officer who was ACS, Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as ACS, Transport Department, relieving 1994-batch IPS officer Navdeep Virk of the charge.

Last week, the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led state government made some key appointments to his office and effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the order for which was issued on Sunday.

The reshuffle had been on the cards since the Saini dispensation was sworn in on October 17.

According to the order, Apoorva K Singh has been posted as ACS, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, and will also hold the charge as ACS, Energy Department.

