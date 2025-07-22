Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha: 49 IAS officers transferred, 15 districts get new collectors The Odisha government on Tuesday transferred 49 IAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle affecting several senior ranks, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and district collectors. Fifteen of the state’s 30 districts will have new collectors.

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government on Tuesday carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 49 IAS officers across key administrative posts, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, and district collectors. As many as 15 of the state's 30 districts will have new collectors, according to an official notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

List of districts getting new collectors

The following 15 districts in Odisha will now have new collectors:

Jajpur

Sonepur

Boudh

Jharsuguda

Gajapati

Rayagada

Kandhamal

Koraput

Ganjam

Sundergarh

Dhenkanal

Malkangiri

Puri

Khurda

Nabarangpur

Key appointments and changes

Hemant Sharma (1995 batch IAS): Given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department. He will continue as Chairman, IPICOL. Sanjay Kumar Singh's additional charge as Principal Secretary, I&PR, has been withdrawn. Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra: Appointed Principal Secretary, Finance Department; will continue as Chairman, IDCO. Roopa Roshan Sahoo (2006 batch IAS): Currently RDC, Southern Division, Berhampur; now appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor. NBS Rajput: Principal Secretary to the Governor; now posted as Principal Secretary, Public Enterprises Department, with additional charge as CMD, OSRTC. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma (1999 batch IAS): Appointed Principal Secretary, Excise Department; continues as CMD, OPTCL. The appointment of Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Excise, stands terminated upon Sarma’s takeover. Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav: Appointed Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department; retains additional charge as RDC (ND), Sambalpur, and CEO, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

This reshuffle is expected to significantly impact governance and administrative efficiency across Odisha, especially with the induction of new collectors in more than half of the state’s districts.

(With PTI inputs)