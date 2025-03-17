Major accident averted as freight train collides with girder in AP's Anakapalle, rail services disrupted The incident occurred when the freight train was en route from Anakapalle to Visakhapatnam. Railway authorities acted immediately to reroute services through alternate tracks in order to ensure minimal inconvenience to commuters.

A major train accident was averted in Andhra Pradesh after a freight train collided with a girder near Anakapalle, causing severe damage to the tracks and leading to a temporary disruption of rail services in the region.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred due to the heavy overloading of the freight train. As per the news agency ANI, the excessive load caused the train to hit the girder, resulting in the track getting damaged and the train coming to a halt near Anakapalle. The freight train was en route from Anakapalle to Visakhapatnam at the time of the incident.

Rail services disrupted temporarily

The impact of the collision was felt on passenger and cargo train operations, with services between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. However, railway authorities acted immediately to reroute services through alternate tracks in order to ensure minimal inconvenience to commuters.

Meanwhile, efforts are currently underway to repair the damaged tracks and restore full services at the earliest. Railway officials have confirmed that no casualties were reported and an investigation is being carried out to assess the extent of the damage and prevent future incidents.