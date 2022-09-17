Mahua wishes PM Modi on birthday, asks him to guard constitutional protections just like 'extinct cheetahs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra always has her way to take veiled attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, the TMC leader wished the PM a happy birthday, but with a quip.

"Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister - may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs," the TMC leader tweeted.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Extending her wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi would continue to progress under his leadership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has given a new dimension to Indian politics.

