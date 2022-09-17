Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mahua wishes PM Modi on birthday, asks him to guard constitutional protections just like 'extinct cheetahs'

Mahua wishes PM Modi on birthday, asks him to guard constitutional protections just like 'extinct cheetahs'

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2022 16:11 IST
Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra
Image Source : PTI Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra always has her way to take veiled attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, the TMC leader wished the PM a happy birthday, but with a quip. 

"Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister - may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs," the TMC leader tweeted. 

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

 

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Extending her wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi would continue to progress under his leadership.

Related Stories
Give Cheetahs time to make Kuno national park their home: PM Modi

Give Cheetahs time to make Kuno national park their home: PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says 'your dedication is highly appreciated'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says 'your dedication is highly appreciated'

Modi birthday: PM releases cheetahs at Kuno National Park in special enclosure | WATCH

Modi birthday: PM releases cheetahs at Kuno National Park in special enclosure | WATCH

PM Modi birthday: Mansukh Mandaviya adopts 40 tuberculosis patients

PM Modi birthday: Mansukh Mandaviya adopts 40 tuberculosis patients

Welcome to India: People across country celebrate as Cheetahs arrive in India on PM Modi's birthday

Welcome to India: People across country celebrate as Cheetahs arrive in India on PM Modi's birthday

Modi Birthday: E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM goes live!

Modi Birthday: E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM goes live!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has given a new dimension to Indian politics.

ALSO READ: Decoding Narendra Damodardas Modi: From a tea seller to India's most popular Prime Minister

ALSO READ: Real 'Janta leader': 4 times PM Modi proved that he's one of masses, even by breaking protocols!

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News