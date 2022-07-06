Kali remark row: Mahua Moitra unfollows TMC on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra news: Amid the ongoing row over Goddess Kali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has unfollowed her party on Twitter.

Moitra had on Tuesday kicked up controversy at an event by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person had his or her unique way of worshipping deities.

The TMC MP was asked for her response to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

