Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC's Mahua Moitra responds to accusations of her "hiding her expensive bag" surfaces

Mahua Moitra news: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to those accusing her of "hiding her expensive bag" during a discussion in Lok Sabha on rising prices of goods.

Quoting a famous line by PM Narendra Modi she shared a collage of her pictures with the same handbag on Twitter and captioned it "Jhola leke aaye the, jhola leke chal padenge." She further wrote, " Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019."

https://twitter.com/MahuaMoitra/status/1554392977732018176

Earlier in the day, a widely-circulated video showed the Moitra allegedly hiding her Louis Vuitton bag while fellow MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise.

The video was then extensively shared on social media with #MahuaMoitra trending on Twitter. After the video went viral, many netizens asked how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag.

Meanwhile, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into raw brinjal she had brought with her and said she wonders whether the government wants "us to eat raw" vegetables.

From the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition parties have been targeting the government over price rises, inflation and other issues. After continuous disruptions, the government agreed to discuss the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Did TMC MP Mahua Moitra hide her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Lok Sabha? Watch

ALSO READ | Chicken row in Parliament: TMC MP Mahua takes a swipe at BJP, calls them 'Silly souls'

Latest India News