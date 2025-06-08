Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding: Romantic first dance in Berlin captivates social media | Watch viral video Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding: Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany, as revealed through a social media post shared by Moitra on June 5 (Thursday).

New Delhi:

A tender moment from the recently held private wedding of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra has captured hearts online. A video showing the couple dancing to the classic Bollywood tune 'Raat Ke Humsafar' has gone viral, offering a rare look into the otherwise discreet celebration.

The couple tied the knot in Germany's Berlin, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Until now, details of the wedding were kept largely under wraps, with no official announcements from the couple. However, the widely circulated video, set to the 1967 romantic track from An Evening in Paris, has given the public a glimpse into the couple's joyous moment.

Moitra, the two-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, and Misra, a four-time MP from Puri, Odisha, chose to celebrate their union away from the public eye. The understated elegance of the ceremony, paired with the heartfelt moment captured in the video, has drawn warm reactions across social media, surprising many in political circles and beyond.

Mahua Moitra marries Pinaki Misra in Germany

Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany, as revealed through a social media post shared by Moitra on June 5 (Thursday). The 50-year-old MP from Krishnanagar, posted a photograph on X (formerly Twitter) showing her and 65-year-old Misra cutting a celebratory cake. The post was captioned, “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful.”

The announcement received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from across the political spectrum. TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations! Wishing you both endless happiness and a strong partnership as you start this wonderful new chapter together.” Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also extended their wishes, the latter describing them as “good friends and colleagues” and wishing them “a long & blissful married life.”

Media reports indicate that the wedding took place in Germany on May 30.

Moitra, a former investment banker, has been a prominent political voice from TMC, serving a second term as Lok Sabha MP after previously representing Krishnanagar in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. She was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Pinaki Misra, a four-time MP from Puri, Odisha, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court. He was earlier married to Sangeeta Misra and has two children.

Moitra has been a vocal critic of the BJP and was at the center of a political controversy in 2023, accused of accepting gifts and cash for raising questions in Parliament. Although she denied wrongdoing, admitting only that her official login was shared with a business associate’s staff, she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023. Despite the controversy, she successfully reclaimed her seat in the 2024 general elections with a victory margin of over 56,000 votes.