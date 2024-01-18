Mahua Moitra once again moves Delhi HC against eviction notice to vacate govt bungalow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday has once again approached the Delhi High Court against the Directorate of Estate's notice to vacate the government bungalow in the national capital. Earlier her plea was withdrawn and was asked to approach the Estate officer.

Mahua Moitra served eviction notice

Trinamool Congress Party leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, was issued a fresh notice to vacate her government-allotted accommodation in New Delhi on January 16 by the Directorate of Estates.

This is the third notice served to Moitra by the Directorate of Estate, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking her to vacate her official bungalow.

The TMC leader has been asked to vacate the bungalow immediately, which had been allotted to her as an MP, they said. "Since the eviction notice was issued to her (Moitra) on Tuesday, a team of officials from the directorate of estates will now be sent to ensure that the government bungalow is vacated at the earliest," a source said.

The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. On January 8, the DoE issued a notice seeking her reply within three days as to why she had not vacated her government accommodation. Another notice was also issued to her on January 12.

Delhi HC allowed Moitra to withdraw plea

The court allowed Moitra to withdraw her petition and noted it has not made any observations on the merits of the matter. It said the DoE shall decide her case after applying its own mind. It added that the law mandates issuing notice to a resident before eviction and the government has to take steps to evict the petitioner in accordance with law.

Moitra was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.

Also Read: Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra served eviction notice to vacate government bungalow

Also Read: "Mahua Moitra carrying out illegal surveillance on me with...": Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai writes to CBI