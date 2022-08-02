Did TMC MP Mahua Moitra hide her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Lok Sabha? Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Did Mahua Moitra hide her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Lok Sabha? Watch VIDEO

Highlights Members in the Lok Sabha participated in the debate on price rise and inflation on Monday.

During this, Mahua Moitra allegedly "hid" her Louis Vuitton bag, a viral video showed.

The video was extensively shared on social media with #MahuaMoitra trending on Twitter.

Mahua Moitra news: Members in the Lok Sabha participated in the debate on price rise and inflation on Monday. As the discussion was underway, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra allegedly "hid" her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.5 lakh. In a video shared by news agency IANS, she could be seen putting her bag down, away from the camera near her feet under the table as TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise.

The video was then extensively shared on social media with #MahuaMoitra trending on Twitter. After the video went viral, many netizens asked as to how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag.

Meanwhile, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into raw brinjal she had brought with her and said she wonders whether the government wants "us to eat raw" vegetables.

As opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don't have the money for a refill.

She said sometimes she wonders whether "government bahadur wants us to eat raw" vegetables and bit into brinjal, leaving the MPs including from her own party amused. "The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months...from Rs.600, it is now Rs.1,100," she said.

The Trinamool Congress MP said she would like to hear the views of a minister who had protested an LPG cylinder price hike when the BJP was in Opposition.

From the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition parties have been targeting the government over price rises, inflation and other issues. After continuous disruptions, the government agreed to discuss the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

