Mahua Moitra faints during Opposition's 'vote chori' protest march to Election Commission | Video As the MPs were stopped by the police from moving forward, several of them sat on the road and raised slogans in protest of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and 'vote chori' charges.

New Delhi:

Amid the chaos of sloganeering, detentions, and a sit-in protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra fell unconscious during the ongoing 'vote chori' protest by the INDIA bloc MPs against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Monday. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried to revive her.

The march, led by Rahul Gandhi, was stopped by police, who detained him along with Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and several other opposition MPs.

Watch video here

Another visual on social media showed Rahul Gandhi giving chocolates to the TMC MP in a police bus where they were kept after detention.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien told the media that Mahua fainted during the protest. Another party leader, Sagarika Ghose, shared a video on X that showed Mahua being attended to by TMC leaders.

TMC MP Mitali Bagh also fainted during the agitation.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sanjana Jatav was taken to RML Hospital after she fainted during the opposition's protest.

Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev climb barricades

Earlier, TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev climbed barricades after police stopped the opposition march to the Election Commission office over the alleged 'vote theft' issue.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also seen vaulting over a police barricade after officers blocked the leaders’ march from Parliament.

Opposition's 'vote chori' protest march

Opposition MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament's Makar Dwar to Nirvachan Sadan, accusing the Election Commission of ignoring alleged "voter theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and raising slogans of "vote chor." The protest also targeted the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, which leaders claimed was being used to manipulate voter lists.

Scores of opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, were detained as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission but were stopped midway.

"This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. "... the truth is before entire country," he added.

As the MPs were stopped by the police from moving forward, several of them sat on the road in front of the PTI Building on Parliament Street, less than a kilometre from the Election Commission, and raised slogans demanding a rollback of the SIR.

Also Read:

Also Read: