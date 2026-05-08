Mahua Moitra faces 'chor TMC chor', 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on IndiGo flight; files complaint

New Delhi:

Days after Trinamool Congress' rout in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections, party MP Mahua Moitra alleged that he was harassed by a group of men onboard an IndiGo flight while she was travelling to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Moitra, a Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, shared a couple of videos on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter) in which some men could be heard shouting slogans such as "chor, chor TMC chor", "Trinamool eer shob chor" and "Jai Shree Ram".

Moitra described it as "no citizen anger" and called it a "harassment" that violated her safety on the plane. The TMC leader, known for her hard stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also asked the IndiGo to "name and shame" these men put on no fly list, as she tagged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

"This is BJP culture. Why is anyone surprised?" Moitra said in one of her posts. "I ignored it & went to my mtng from airport. Then people forwarded me video which the Sanghis were “viralling”. That’s when I called it out."

Moitra files complaint

The TMC leader has filed an official complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in which she said four to five young men hurled slogans that were directed at her and her party. She said she was "verbally attacked and heckled", adding that she had no way to escape from this "verbal abuse".

She even claimed that no officer of the IndiGo intervened, seeking a show cause notice against the airline's staff. The IndiGo is yet to react to her allegations.

"The chants and slogans were directed at my party (the All India Trinamool Congress), the leaders of my party and me personally. I was verbally attacked and heckled in an enclosed aircraft and since I had to wait for the de-boarding process to begin, I had no way to escape this verbal abuse that was directed at me," she said in her complaint.