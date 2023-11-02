Cash for query case: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra cash for query case: Ahead of her appearance before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee probing the cash for query allegations against her, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday (November 1) shared a copy of the letter written by her to the panel.

Mahua Moitra, who has been at the centre of a political storm after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group, will appear before the panel on Thursday (November 2).

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's letter to Ethics Committee:

Posting the two-page letter on her X handle, Moitra said, "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my hearing tomorrow".

In the letter, Moitra said shared that she will appear before the panel on November 2 and will demolish the complaint of cash-for-query against her. She stated in the letter that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

Moitra also expressed her desire to cross-examine alleged bribe-giver, Hiranandani, who submitted an affidavit to the committee without offering substantial evidence. The Lok Sabha MP also sought to cross-examine the complainant, Jai Anant Dehadral, who she claimed provided no documentary evidence to support the charges.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged bribe-giver Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a suo-moto affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc," she said.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she said.

Mahua highlights 'absence' of structured Code of Conduct for members:

Moitra highlighted that an inquiry without allowing her the opportunity to cross-examine would be incomplete and unfair. Highlighting the absence of a structured Code of Conduct for members, she emphasised the need for objectivity and fairness in addressing individual cases and avoiding political partisanship in the committee.

Moitra also raised concerns about what she claimed were double standards of the Ethics Committee in issuing a summons. She said the panel has adopted a very different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who has a very serious complaint of hate speech pending against him with the Privileges and Ethics branch.

Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 (Tuesday) to provide oral evidence but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan, she said.

Know more about cash for query case:

Mahua Moitra is facing 'cash for query' allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Moitra had allegedly taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into the matter. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes.

The BJP MP and the complainant Dehadrai had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 26 to provide oral evidence. The Committee, hearing the matter, also asked Moitra to appear on October 31. Later, she requested a hearing date after November 5 citing pre-scheduled programmes but was denied an extension beyond November 2.

