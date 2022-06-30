'Therein begins decline...,' tweets Raj Thackeray day after Uddhav resigned as Maharashtra CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS chief Raj Thackeray tweets a day after Uddhav resigned as the chief minister.

Maharashtra political crisis: A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NS) chief Raj Thackeray, in a tweet, said: "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

The MNS leader took to Twitter on Thursday, and wrote: "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment;therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

Uddhav Thackeray had announced his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister soon after the Supreme Court refused to stay tomorrow's floor test in the assembly. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation in a Facebook LIVE address. "I am resigning as the Chief Minister," Uddhav Thackeray said. He also announced his resignation from the MLC post too.

Addressing via Facebook LIVE after the Supreme Court setback, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner, and I am going out similarly. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC."

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal," he said.

