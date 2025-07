Mahima Gosain Express train derails near Odisha's Sambalpur | Video Police and railway officials have reached the site, and efforts are underway to assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers.

Sambalpur:

The Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express has derailed near Odisha's Sambalpur. Police and railway officials have reached the site, and efforts are underway to assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers.

Further details are awaited regarding the cause of the derailment and any potential injuries.

This is a breaking story. The story is being updated.