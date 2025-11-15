'Mahila and Youth - MY' formula gave decisive verdict to NDA in Bihar: PM Modi Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: In his address in Gujarat's Surat, PM Modi noted that the difference between the vote share of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was just 10 per cent, which he said was 'significant'.

Surat:

Taking a veiled dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the 2025 Bihar assembly election results have shown that people have rejected those who were spewing poison of casteism. He also pointed that the new MY formula is Mahila (women) and the Youth, who have given a decisive verdict to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

The prime minister made the remarks while speaking at an event in Gujarat's Surat.

Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav without naming him, PM Modi said an opposition leader had torn the Waqf (Amendment) Act and claimed that the law would be reserved if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in Bihar, but they were completely rejected by the people for their 'divisive politics'. He also slammed Congress and said that the grand old party needs to do an introspection over its electoral performance in the past decade.

In his address, the prime minister also noted that the difference between the vote share of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan was just 10 per cent, which he said was 'significant'. He said this shows that the average voters in Bihar voted for development, adding that yearning for progress in Bihar is palpable.

"Bihar is famous worldwide today. Go anywhere in the world, and you'll find Bihar's talent. Bihar is now showing a willingness to reach new heights in development. This election reflected that willingness," he said. "Bihar's women and youth formed a combination that strengthened the foundation of politics for decades to come. Those who analyse politics will take months to analyse the implications of Bihar's election results."

The results of election to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was declared on Friday. The NDA secured an overwhelming majority, winning over 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) won 89 and 85 seats, respectively. On the other hand, the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan won just 34 seats.