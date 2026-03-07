Mahe Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Mahe Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 29 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Mahe Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Ramesh Parambath of the Congress party won the seat by defeating Independent candidate N Haridasan Master with a margin of 300 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,516 votes by defeating BJP candidate A Namassivayam.

Mahe​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 31,090 voters in the Mahe constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 14,216 were male and 16,874 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 608 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mahe in 2021 was 24 (22 men and 02 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Mahe constituency was 30,181. Out of this, 13,597 voters were male, 16,584 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 257 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mahe in 2016 was 68 (50 men and 18 women).

Mahe Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Mahe Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Mahe will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Mahe Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mahe Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ramesh Parambath won the Mahe seat with a margin of 300 votes (1.29%). He received 9,744 votes with a vote share of 41.63%. He defeated Independent candidate N Haridasan Master, who got 9,444 votes (40.35%). All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate VP Abdul Rahman stood third with 649 votes (2.31%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Dr V Ramachandran won the Mahe seat with a margin of 2,139 votes (9.11%). He received 10,797 votes with a vote share of 45.99%. Congress candidate E Valsaraj got 8,658 votes (36.88%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Devarajan PT stood third with 1,653 votes (7.04%).

Mahe Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Ramesh Parambath (INC)

2016: Dr V Ramachandran (IND)

2011: L Periyasamy (AIADMK)

2006: E Valsaraj (INC)

2001: E Valsaraj (INC)

1996: E Valsaraj (INC)

1990: E Valsaraj (INC)

1985: PK Sathyanandan (INC

1980: KV Raghavan (CPM)

1977: Raghavan KVS (IND)

1974: Kunnummal Raghavan (CPM)

Mahe Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mahe Assembly constituency was 23187 or 75.44 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 23,479 or 77.83 per cent.