Martyrs' Day 2024: Political leaders from across party lines pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary: Political leaders from across party lines on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary. Gandhi who is also termed as the father of the nation, was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse at the Birla House in New Delhi. The day is observed as Martyrs’ Day in the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation."

Political leaders pay tribute

Union Home Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge among others took to X to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Shah also took to X and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "Salute to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary who awakened the spirit of Swadeshi in the hearts of the countrymen by following the path of truth and non-violence. Gandhi ji's messages of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts will continue to inspire countrymen to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation," he said.

Defence Minister Singh also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the father of the nation at a prayer meeting which was held at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite in Bihar’s Araria. "On this very day, the ideology of hatred and violence had snatched away our beloved Bapu from the country. And today, that same mindset wants to snatch away his principles and ideals from us as well. But amidst this storm of hatred, we must not let the flame of truth and goodwill extinguish. This will be our true homage to Mahatma Gandhi," said Rahul Gandhi.

Citing a quote given by Mahatma Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge “pledged to fight against those who seek to destroy his ideals.” ‘The enemy is fear. We think it’s hate but it is fear.’ On Martyrs Day, we pay our respects to Bapu, the moral compass of our nation. We must pledge to fight against those who seek to destroy his ideals based on ‘sambhav’ and ‘sarvodaya’. Let us do everything to protect the India of ‘unity in diversity’ and ensure justice, equality and fraternity among our people,” he said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal paid tribute and said that Bapu's principles are equally effective even today and will always give us all the strength to fight for rights. "Humble tribute to the most revered Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi "Bapu Ji", the embodiment of truth, non-violence and patriotism, on his memorial day. Bapuji's principles are equally effective even today and will always give us all the strength to fight for our rights," said the Delhi CM.

"Today, tomorrow, forever, Mahatma's principles are the shield of the nation. As we commemorate Gandhi Ji's legacy, let us remember his profound teachings,' said Reddy.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s “steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism” and urged everyone to safeguard the country’s secular social fabric from the “clutches of religious fanaticism.

"On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, we remember his steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism. As communal forces attempt to undermine these values, let's heed Gandhi's warning against division and stand united for inclusivity and equality. Let us pledge to safeguard our secular social fabric from the clutches of religious fanaticism, the very force that claimed Mahatma Gandhi's life. His message of peace and harmony is more crucial than ever," said CM Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that those who “glorify Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse” should not be allowed to define the idea of India. "Prayer meeting at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite in Araria, Bihar early in the morning today to remember Mahatma Gandhi on the date of his assassination 76 years ago. Our battle against the ideologies that resisted and rejected him in his lifetime, and now attempt to appropriate him ever so frequently, continues. Those who glorify Godse should not and will not be allowed to define the idea of India," he said.

Martyrs' Day

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day', across the country to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. The day holds significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi -- the Father of the Nation. In 1948, the nation mourned as Gandhiji, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at 'Gandhi Smriti' in the Birla House in New Delhi. Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for freedom, employed peaceful and non-violent methods to achieve independence from British rule. Every year, he is remembered on his death anniversary as the people of the country observe 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi'.

India got independence in 1947 after which Gandhiji promoted brotherhood and peace in the nation. As Mahatma Gandhi died on January 30, the Government of India announced that the day would be known as Shaheed Diwas.

