'I recall his profound thoughts...': PM Modi remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. The Prime Minister also paid homage to all those who laid their lives for the country.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Congress pays tribute to Bapu

Meanwhile, the Congress party also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation. "Salutations on the death anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who introduced the whole world to the great ideals of India and taught the lesson of truth and non-violence. We have got the legacy of non-violent, love-brotherhood and Satyagraha from Bapu only, on whose path we are connecting India," the Congress party wrote on its official Twitter handle.

About Martyr's Day

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

On January 30, 1948, he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during his evening prayers. In memory of this great freedom fighter, the day is observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas.

On this day, the central government has instructed the states and union territories to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am to pay tribute to the leader and fighters who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

