Mahashivratri 2022: May Mahadev help everyone, says PM Modi; Adityanath visits famous Gorakhpur temple

Kangra: Devotees gather at Baba Baijnath temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, in Kangra district, Tuesday,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "Best wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the God of gods Mahadev help everyone. Om Namah Shivay," PM Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed ‘Jalabhishek’ at Piteshwarnath Temple in Pipiganj area of Gorakhpur and at the Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The chief minister also inspected the newly constructed rooms at Guru Gorakshnath Vidyapeeth in the campus of Piteshwarnath Temple. MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh was also present along with other leaders and administrative officials on the occasion.

Adityanath met around 200 locals at Piteshwarnath Temple and gave them his blessings. He later left for Gorakhnath Temple.

Interestingly, Gorakhpur, considered to be Yogi Adityanath's bastion, will vote in sixth phase of UP Assembly election on March 3.

