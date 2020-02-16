7 dead, 15 injured as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Image Source : ANI 7 dead, 15 injured after vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

At least seven people were killed and 15 injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Sunday evening. The incident took place near Vadona village on the Kalamb-Jodmoha road at around 5:30 pm.

The injured were taken to the nearest government hospital in Yavatmal.

According to the Maharashtra Times, the people on board belonged to the same family and they were travelling to Koteshwar in the Wardha district after receiving the dead body of one of their relatives, named Babarao Wankhede, who had died two days ago.

The driver of the vehicle lost control following a massive collision between the vehicle and a tree on the roadside.

