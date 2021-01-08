Friday, January 08, 2021
     
Rain lashes Mumbai, Thane; smog engulfs city amid worsening air quality

Light to moderate rainfall was reported from several parts of the city like in certain parts of South Mumbai Borivali, Thane, Dombivali, and Kurla. In last 24 hours, Neighbouring areas of Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Sindudurg also witnessed light showers

Mumbai Updated on: January 08, 2021 11:36 IST
Mumbai and adjoining areas including Thane woke up to unseasonal rains on Friday morning. However, the city air quality remained severe to unhealthy in some parts.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported from several parts of the city like in certain parts of South Mumbai Borivali, Thane, Dombivali, and Kurla. In last 24 hours, Neighbouring areas of Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Sindudurg also witnessed light showers

KS Hosalikar, Head of the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai tweeted photos of a cloudy Mumbai and wrote, "Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must say weather pleasant over here now."  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast showers along with thunderstorms for the next 2-3 days starting Friday covering coastal parts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur. Also, Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/drizzle," said IMD.

According to IMD Mumbai, the minimum temperature would drop to 22 degrees celsius.

The Mumbai's air quality index is 154, which is in the "unhealthy" category. The air quality of the city was worse on Thursday night when it surpassed New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said the weather official.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their worry about the implications of the unseasonal rains.

