Rain lashes Mumbai, Thane; smog engulfs city amid worsening air quality

Mumbai and adjoining areas including Thane woke up to unseasonal rains on Friday morning. However, the city air quality remained severe to unhealthy in some parts.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported from several parts of the city like in certain parts of South Mumbai Borivali, Thane, Dombivali, and Kurla. In last 24 hours, Neighbouring areas of Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Sindudurg also witnessed light showers

KS Hosalikar, Head of the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai tweeted photos of a cloudy Mumbai and wrote, "Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must say weather pleasant over here now."

Mumbai 8 Jan.

At Gateway of India..an Icon of Mumbai.

Everything is calm and quite, anchored boats⛵🚤, cloudy sky ...

Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must sat weather pleasant over here now. pic.twitter.com/wPCOg5kjQg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 8, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast showers along with thunderstorms for the next 2-3 days starting Friday covering coastal parts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur. Also, Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/drizzle," said IMD.

12.40 night updates.

IMD WRF model guidance for RF on 8 Jan indicates,there could be continued of RF activity ovr parts of Maharashtra likely towards N Madhya Mah, adjoining Marathwada & parts of Konkan.

Mumbai Thane cloudy sky with likely light/mod 🌧.

TC for change of weather. pic.twitter.com/geFwID6wGO — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 7, 2021

According to IMD Mumbai, the minimum temperature would drop to 22 degrees celsius.

The Mumbai's air quality index is 154, which is in the "unhealthy" category. The air quality of the city was worse on Thursday night when it surpassed New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said the weather official.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their worry about the implications of the unseasonal rains.

Hello 2021, Gentle Reminder.....



It’s a January and not July 🌧 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JbW0qkeejm — 𝔐𝔲𝔩𝔲𝔫𝔡 𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔬 (@mulund_info) January 8, 2021

It's drizzling in January.. never seen it before in #Mumbai. 2021 looks no different than 2020.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/v9zebb2C6S — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) January 8, 2021

Raining in Mumbai. Are we in a time lapse and now we are in June 🤷‍♀️#raininmumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Cwn9YPYZ64 — Nehal (@bespecy) January 7, 2021

