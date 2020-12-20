No lockdown in Maharashtra, wearing masks mandatory for next 6 months, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Wearing masks mandatory for next 6 months, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in the states as coronavirus under control, though not completely. Addressing the state via video conferencing, CM Thackeray urged people to follow the guideline and said wearing a mask is mandatory for the next six months, in a move to put a curb on the spread of coronavirus.

Thackeray was addressing an array of issues including Coronavirus cases in the state, metro car shed project.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the state https://t.co/Yu0ksj87Ct — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 20, 2020

Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or lockdown, but he was not in favour of these measures as the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control, through not completely.

Earlier Thackeray had addressed the state on November 22. In the address, he had warned residents against the third coronavirus wave in the state.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 3,940 fresh Covid cases, taking the total tally to 18,92,707. The state also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in the day, taking the death toll to 48,648.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,92,707, new cases: 3,940, death toll: 48,648, discharged: 17,81,841, active cases: 61,095, people tested so far: 1,20,59,235.

