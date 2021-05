Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: 5 dead, several feared trapped after residential building collapses in Thane

At least five people have died while around three to four people are feared to be trapped after a slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday.

"5 people died after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar of Thane district. 3-4 people feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway," Thane Municipal Corporation said.

(More to follow...)

