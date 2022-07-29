Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as nephew extends support to Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @MIEKNATHSHINDE Nihar Thackeray is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nephew, Nihar Thackeray, on Sunday pledged his support to Eknath Shinde and his coalition government. Nihar Thackeray is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Announcing the news on Twitter Shinde wrote in Marathi, "Nihar Thackeray, grandson of venerable Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray and son-in-law of Bindumadhav Thackeray, today announced his support to the coalition government. On this occasion, he was warmly welcomed and wished for his future social and political career."

Latest India News