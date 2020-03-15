Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Toddler falls off first floor balcony in Nagpur, dies

A two-and-half-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of her first-floor house in Saket Nagari area of Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said. Yunika Turale was being fed by her mother when the mishap took place, a Beltarodi police station official said.

"When her mother went in to get more food from the kitchen, the toddler climbed the railing of the balcony and fell down onto a concrete road below. The child was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries and died later in the night," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

ALSO READ: 15,000 newborn died in Gujarat hospitals in 2 years

ALSO READ: Who was Ankit Sharma, the man who died in Delhi violence