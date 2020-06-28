Image Source : FILE PHOTO Planning to make Remdesivir, Favipiravir free of cost in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government is planning to provide COVID-19 drugs, Remdesivir and Favipiravir, free of cost to people. Addressing a presser, Thackeray said, “Since May, we have been following up on the availability of remdesivir, favipiravir. We have now got permission last week. We will get adequate supplies soon. We are planning to make it available free of cost."

Thackeray said that number of COVID-19 patients are expected to rise as the state is “unlocking.” He added, “So, we are testing more, chasing the virus. We started this in Mumbai, will extend it to the entire state now.”

He asked people in his address if the they wanted the state to go under a lockdown again. “Do we want to lockdown again? I want to ask you. Now, it is your decision. If overcrowding happens, I have told administration that we may need to impose a lockdown there again."

On Plasma Therapy

Uddhav Thackeray said that the government is using new technologies and medicines to help the affected patients.

The CM said that till now 10 people were administered plasma of which nine have shown recovery and seven have gone home too. He also said that it is possible that tomorrow, Maharashtra may be the state that has used plasma therapy the most.

He also appealed to those who have been cured of COVID to reach out to doctors and donate plasma.

Speaking about the shortage of senior doctors, Thackeray said that the state needs their experience and assured them that there are enough PPE kits, N95 masks and the government will support them with everything they need.

On testing

The chief minister said: "Number of coronavirus cases are increasing and so have we increased testing. We have started a new programme called 'Chase the virus'." It was launched on May 27.

He said that the 'Chase the Virus' initiative received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," tUddhav Thackeray said in a televised address.

