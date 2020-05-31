Maharashtra to allow doorstep delivery of newspapers from next Sunday, says Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during his video address on Sunday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state authorities will allow doorstep delivery of newspapers from coming Sunday, in a video address to the state's people. "We are permitting doorstep delivery of newspapers in Maharashtra from next Sunday," he said.

Dwelling on the ongoing debate about sending back migrants to their home states, Thackeray expressed his gratitude to Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. "Last time when I spoke about trains, Piyush Goyal Ji got angry but today I want to thank him for arranging trains. Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains," said Thackeray.

A war of words had ensued between Centre and the Maharashtra government after Goyal accused the state administration of providing "incomplete data" of migrants that made it extremely difficult for the central government to work out a running train time table. Goyal had claimed that the state government had been unable to fill up trains that had been arranged by Centre to repatriate migrants to the home states.

Uddhav also called upon the fishermen of the state to be careful in the face of the approaching cyclone. "In the next 2-3 days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days," he said.

