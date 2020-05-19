Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra: Tiger kills woman at Tadoba reserve

Maharashtra: Tiger kills woman at Tadoba reserve

A 63-year-old woman was killed by a tiger at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said. 

PTI PTI
Chandrapur Published on: May 19, 2020 13:57 IST
Maharashtra: Tiger kills woman at Tadoba reserve
Image Source : FILE

Maharashtra: Tiger kills woman at Tadoba reserve

A 63-year-old woman was killed by a tiger at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day when Leelabai Jiwtode, a resident of Kolara village, ventured into Satara jungle (protected forest area) to puck some tendu leaves, chief conservator of forest (TATR) N R Praveen said.

The body of the deceased woman was recovered from the core zone of the reserve, he said.

Despite warnings about tigers lurking in the area, villagers continue to venture into the forest to collect tendu leaves, the official said.

This is the second incident of man-animal conflict reported in Satara village area, he added.

At least 11 people have died in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district this year.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X