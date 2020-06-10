Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Scolded over watching TV, 14-year-old boy ends life

A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune district after his mother reprimanded him for watching television for long hours,

police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Adarsh Chawl in Bibwewadi area where the boy used to live with his mother and sister in a shanty.

"The boy was watching television since morning, so his mother scolded him and switched off the TV. The boy then got up and went upstairs in the house where he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling with a scarf," an official from Bibwewadi police station said.

When the boy's sister went upstairs, she saw him hanging and raised an alarm, he said.

"The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage