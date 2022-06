Maharashtra: 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights Police suspect it as a case of suicide

Bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, 350 kms from Mumbai

The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

ALSO READ | 'What a real hero looks like': IPS officer shares video of Kerala cop fighting man armed with machete | Watch

ALSO READ | Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

Latest India News